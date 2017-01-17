Police appeal for help finding stolen car plates

(CNS): Thieves have made off with a set of licence plates from a car parked in the Windsor Park area of George Town, police said Tuesday. The yellow private licence plates #150 873 were stolen from a Hyundai parked in the neighbourhood off Walkers Road on 12 January, according to the police, who are now appealing for help and asking people to contact them if they see the stolen plates on any other vehicle as they may be used in the course of a crime.

Anyone with information can call the 911 Communications Centre or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

