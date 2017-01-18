Over 21,000 registered to vote

(CNS): After a surge in registration over the last few days of the Election Office drive, more than 21,000 people are expected to be eligible to vote in the historic general election on 24 May. Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said that over 300 new voter registration applications were received Monday before the midnight deadline in addition to around two hundred over the weekend. The new list of registered voters will be published on 31 January, giving the public a chance to check its accuracy, and time for the Elections Office to address any errors and remove the names of voters who have died.

The number is a significant increase on the 18,492 voters who were on the election register for the 2013 general election. Not only is it the most people that have ever been registered to vote in the history of Cayman’s democracy, it also represents one of the highest percentages of the qualified segment of the population for many years. Given that well over half of Cayman’s adult residents are not entitled to vote, the new electors list has managed to attract a significant proportion of those who are qualified.

The most recent figures from the Economics and Statistics Office suggest that there are currently around 26,000 Caymanians aged over 16 years old. This means the Elections Office has done a commendable job in reaching out to local voters to sign up. Historically, Cayman has enjoyed a high turn-out of registered voters on its election days, usually in excess of 80%, which means that its first national ballot under the system of ‘one man, one vote’ could see record numbers of people taking part in the democratic process to elect their political representatives.

Although the numbers have yet to be finalised, the largest number of voters in any given constituency is in the fastest growing district of Bodden Town. Before the additional 500 voters signed up this weekend, the Elections Office said that 1,465 voters were signed up in the constituency of Bodden Town East, followed closely by Bodden Town West with 1,409. The third largest district, according to the figures provided on Thursday, was West Bay South with 1,318 voters.

Now that the window of opportunity to sign up to vote has closed, the Elections Office said the final revised voters list will be completed by 31 March and will incorporate all the verified changes and new registrations. On 1 April the Elections Office will begin issuing the new voter IDs to all voters that are on the formal list. Existing voters will have their verified details and photograph transferred on to their new cards, which they can pick up at the office on Smith Road. New registrants will need to have their photos taken before they can get their electors ID cards.

In the meantime, the Elections Office team will be turning its attention to the education campaign on the new constituencies and change to ‘one man, one vote’ to ensure that all of the more than 21,000 people now signed up to vote will understand where they should cast their ballot and the importance of their single vote.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics