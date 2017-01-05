Our youth are politically apathetic
Blue Iguana writes: Apparently, a certain constitutional entitlement is rather unimportant in our democratic society. If there’s one thing that the Elections Office’s canvassing exercise reveals about Cayman’s youth, it’s this: politics disinterests them. That’s essentially the message our young Caymanians are expressing emphatically. The numbers don’t lie and do not suggest otherwise.
Despite the Economics and Statistics Office recording 4,297 Caymanians between the ages of 15-24 in 2015 – constituting more than one-tenth of the population – local media reports indicate that this demographic comprises a mere 2.6 per cent of registered voters, according to data analysed at the Elections Office.
The last date to register in time for the 2017 elections is 16 January.
In other words, it is estimated that 506 people within this age range have the privilege to vote. However, what’s more disheartening is that, as little as this figure is, 506 young voters doesn’t necessarily equate to 506 active voters.
One must bear in mind that the aforementioned statistics are somewhat skewed, as people between the ages of 15-17 are not permitted to register. Nevertheless, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell elucidated that our young Caymanians are not participating democratically as much as they could.
He’s definitely correct. There are an estimated 5,000 people eligible to vote who haven’t formally registered. That figure of unregistered electors is the equivalent of 25.6 per cent of the current electorate and is attributed by the growth in both status-holders and adolescents reaching age 18.
It’s quite a pity that Cayman’s youth fail to see how increasingly decisive and powerful we could be as an important voting bloc in May 2017.
Many rejected the chance to register solely because they loathe the idea of becoming a prospective juror, whereas others were utterly uninterested altogether. As diverse and seemingly deplorable as the commonly cited reasons to abstain were, our youth simply have yet to offer a reasonably justified explanation regarding their non-participation.
As a young Caymanian myself, it disappoints me to see so many of my own peers take our democratic freedom for granted. More often than not, holding a conversation concerning local politics with friends usually proves fruitless and pointless.
Perhaps if we lived under an authoritarian dictatorship devoid of democratic rule, our young people might begin to appreciate and treasure forevermore the political privilege of voting.
Remember, remaining eligible to vote but unregistered means you’ve relinquished your right to complain.
It's the politicians that don't interest the younger generation, not politics.
Why does the elections law allow for objections per the "Ask Aunty" article? If someone has the paperwork necessary why does xxxx have the right to object?
Now if they want to publish just the names and report an error because uncle joe died or something but objecting? nope.
Who cares?
Maybe I am missing something, but on the radio this morning they said we could register online; but I am not seeing anywhere online to register. It is simply providing information and a PDF form to be completed and dropped off by hand.
This is 2017; why is there no electronic form that can be completed and a way for me to upload scanned, certified/notarized copies of my documents?
If that was possible then the election office could have run a Facebook campaign with the link and I am sure voter registration would increase drastically.
Young Caymanians are in to technology and will not be driving through traffic to Smith Road to drop of documents by hand for something that is practically voluntarily.
Most young Caymanians feel they have no rights anyway and they observe the moaning and groaning of other older family members who are registered and wonder - "well your vote surely made an impact because that politician sucks!".
Other reasons why young Caymanians refuse to register are that they can be summoned as a jury member and that their home address is public - this is a violation of privacy and should also be a violation of human rights.
Nobody's home address should be made public under any circumstances by a third party who gives the individual no other option. This is a very unsafe practice, especially in today's world!
As for the jury thing - Government has got to come up with a better way to choose potential jurors! Why not have people apply to be on the juror list and create a database of those people that can be used for this reason?
What a backwards country.
In addition to this - the Elections Office, Immigration and the Birth Registrar are all Government departments; can't the they work together to validate people's nationality?
Asking people to "pop by the office" to drop off original documents is a very antiquated process.
Receive the dang docs electronically, with the voter registration and have access to the Birth's data and Cayman Status data or a direct contact at either department who can validate the information and documents that were submitted electronically.
For God's sake people!
We have one lunch hour and most people will not be using it at Smith Road Plaza.
"Most young Caymanians feel they have no rights"
Yes this is entirely true concerning gay Caymanians.
Our politicians especially in West Bay are sadly out of date, still offering fridges and washing machines. Hand out some dirt bikes (offroad motorcycles) and just watch the young vote come in!.
Vote for the lesser of 2 evils is insanity at its finest!
Part of the problem may be that what the ESO describes as a Caymanian and what the Law defines as a Caymanian may not be quite on the same page.