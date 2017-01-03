Missing teenage girl found

(CNS): Police say they have located missing teenager Roseanna Redden in Bodden Town and she has been returned to her caregivers. The RCIPS sent out a request Tuesday for the public to help them locate Roseanna, who was previously missing for a week last July. They said that the 15-year-old girl was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital at 9:00pm on Monday 2 January, when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises.

