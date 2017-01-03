Missing teenage girl found

| 03/01/2017 | 3 Comments

(CNS): Police say they have located missing teenager Roseanna Redden in Bodden Town and she has been returned to her caregivers. The RCIPS sent out a request Tuesday for the public to help them locate Roseanna, who was previously missing for a week last July. They said that the 15-year-old girl was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital at 9:00pm on Monday 2 January, when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises.

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    04/01/2017 at 7:53 am

    She is usually to be found in BT Cumber Ave, public beach, Manse Road area. Was there last time she went missing and wasn't trying to hide or anything. Fact is police know her whereabouts but usually do nothing.

    Like (23)
    Dislike (0)
    Lol (4)
    Troll (0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    03/01/2017 at 10:25 pm

    It's so true, there has to be a reason for multiple attempts at leaving and police rarely look into the home life when they should be.

    Like (30)
    Dislike (4)
    Lol (0)
    Troll (1)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    03/01/2017 at 5:06 pm

    Got to be some reason why she is running ... I hope that the Police look into this before they hand her back over to whoever she was with.... Praying for her safety

    Like (48)
    Dislike (5)
    Lol (3)
    Troll (3)
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»