Missing teenage girl found
(CNS): Police say they have located missing teenager Roseanna Redden in Bodden Town and she has been returned to her caregivers. The RCIPS sent out a request Tuesday for the public to help them locate Roseanna, who was previously missing for a week last July. They said that the 15-year-old girl was visiting the Cayman Islands Hospital at 9:00pm on Monday 2 January, when she eluded the adult accompanying her and left the premises.
Category: Local News
She is usually to be found in BT Cumber Ave, public beach, Manse Road area. Was there last time she went missing and wasn't trying to hide or anything. Fact is police know her whereabouts but usually do nothing.
It's so true, there has to be a reason for multiple attempts at leaving and police rarely look into the home life when they should be.
Got to be some reason why she is running ... I hope that the Police look into this before they hand her back over to whoever she was with.... Praying for her safety