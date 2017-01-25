Ministry extends public discussion on culture

(CNS): The premier’s ministry has extended the public consultation period on its draft National Culture and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan. In his role as culture minister, Alden McLaughlin said he was excited about the reactions from the public so far and it was appropriate to give people even more time. “As a result of requests from the many members of the public, the ministry has decided to move the deadline to 31 January in order to receive even more feedback.”

The ministry recently held three open house sessions on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. During each meeting the ministry had engaging conversations with members of the public and received feedback on different sections of the draft policy.

Ministry leaders and the steering committee behind the creation of the draft policy urge the public to continue to review the draft policy and strategic plan, and submit all feedback.

“This draft policy is just the foundation for many good things to come,” said Roy McTaggart, the councillor in the premier’s minsitry. “I would sincerely like to thank everyone who has contributed their time and given their feedback thus far, and we look forward to even more valuable input.”

A copy of the draft policy, frequently asked questions (FAQ) and a feedback form will continue to be available at the front desk of the Government Administration Building, online and at all district libraries. Members of the public can also access the feedback survey here .

Chief officer in the culture ministry, Jennifer Ahearn, said everyone who has a voice should be heard, questions answered and concerns addressed before the policy is finalised.

“We want to ensure the public has enough time to review this policy and allow for any input or feedback on the vision, values and core objectives,” she added.

For more information, see the National Culture and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands’ Facebook page or visit the website.

