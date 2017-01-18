Ministry denies school mould problem

(CNS): The education ministry has denied that a West Bay school has been condemned because of mould or that any notices have been sent to parents of children attending Sir John A Cumber Primary School that it will be rebuilt over the summer. Ministry officials dismissed claims posted on social media Wednesday that were circulating among parents with kids at the largest government primary school about mould, stating that there was no “catastrophic mould issue” at the school but that a small amount was found in one classroom last September and dealt with.

A Facebook post on Wednesday urged parents to remove their children from the school as it had been condemned, and stated that government had advised parents in writing that the rebuilding would not take place until the summer. Fearful that the mould was putting children’s health at risk, there was clear panic among parents with children at the school over what the ministry said was ‘fake news’.

CNS had tried to find a copy of the alleged correspondence from government but we were unable to do so.

In a statement released by the education ministry Wednesday afternoon following enquiries by CNS and other members of the media, officials acknowledged that in September a concern was raised regarding mould in the Junior Block of the school.

They said that “out of an abundance of caution”, the Department of Education Services (DES) commissioned testing from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), and the results indicated that the conditions in the rooms tested were not conducive to the growth of mould.

“While some mould was found in isolated areas, the requirements for remediation followed the standard procedures as recommended by the DEH. The recommendations were carried out immediately in September 2016,” they said, adding that no buildings have ever been “condemned or earmarked for demolition” at the school site and no letters or notification indicating that have ever been sent to parents.

At that time the complaints about mould were raised last year, parents had also complained about other problems and started a petition to encourage government to upgrade the school. Since then, government has made plans to begin a refurbishing project at the aging facility.

Education officials said they have been in discussion with the school regarding improvements to the quality of the learning environments and work continues in all of the Key Stage 2 classrooms

“This work will involve replacing the floor and ceiling tiles, and repainting the walls. In addition, upgrading and/or replacement of classroom furniture and the development of reading-rich environments are taking place in all classrooms,” the ministry said in the statement.

“None of this work is as a result of suspected damp or mould, but is merely part of an ongoing programme to improve the quality of the classroom environments,” the officials claimed. “This work will be ongoing throughout the year, with the bulk of the work occurring during the Summer Break.”

The ministry also denied that it was aware of any health problems or sickness among the student population because of mould.

“The school is not currently aware of any students off sick with headaches, bleeding noses or allergic type reactions,” the ministry said in response to claims made on social media which the posters said had come from parents with children who were sick after attending the school.

“The Ministry of Education and DES appreciate parental involvement in the schools and encourage parents to continue to work directly with the schools to obtain accurate information whenever concerns arise,” the ministry added.

The ministry has planned a media briefing for Thursday afternoon and CNS invites any parents of children at the school to submit their questions and concerns to us so we can put them to the ministry on their behalf.

