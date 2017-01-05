Minister invites boxing legend to Cayman

(CNS): Manny Pacquiao, considered one of the greatest boxers of all times, will be arriving tomorrow for a brief visit to the Cayman Islands, where he will be attending two events on Grand Cayman Saturday and then flying to Cayman Brac on Sunday. Pacquiao (38), who is not only a sporting legend but also a politician, currently serving as a senator in the Philippine House of Representatives, has held the WBO and lineal welterweight titles since 2016, and is currently in his third reign as WBO welterweight titlist.

According to official sources, Pacquiao was invited by Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden to attend the opening of the Bodden Town Boxing Gym and is expected to take an active part in the ceremony, which will be open to the public at the Haig Bodden Playing Field from 10am on Saturday.

While it’s not clear if the boxing legend is being paid for his appearance in the Cayman Islands or how much his visit is costing the Cayman Islands, US news is reporting that Pacquiao is asking for US$20 million for a fight against Terence Crawford this year.

The event on Saturday morning, the first phase of the government’s redevelopment of the entire sports venue, is expected to open in early 2018, a government release stated. The expanded venue will feature a state-of-the-art boxing gym and associated facilities, alongside basketball and netball courts. It is expected “to attract increased patronage from across the eastern districts, as well as garner international fixtures now only staged in George Town”.

During his first trip to the Cayman Islands, Pacquiao will also host the Island Rumble Boxing event at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex from 7pm on Saturday evening, and then fly to Cayman Brac on Sunday, 8 January.

The agenda for his visit to the Cayman Islands was organised by events company Cayman Mardi Gras, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Tourism. Other sponsors included global commodities firms SDKA and Cayman-based SDKA Securities.

Category: Politics