Masked riders snatch woman’s purse

(CNS); Police are on the hunt for two tall, slim, fair-skinned, masked men who snatched a woman’s purse on Fort Street, near Centennial Park in George Town Thursday night. The woman reported the bag theft to police just after 9:30pm yesterday. She told officers she was standing at the park when two men wearing masks walked from behind the nearby HSM building and grabbed her black purse and mobile phone.

They then ran to the rear of the HSM building and fled on a motorcycle, police said. The men were wearing black masks and black-and-grey t-shirts.

