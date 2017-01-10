Marine cops warn boaters after men rescued at sea

(CNS): Police have once again raised concerns about marine safety after a near miss this weekend, when two men were rescued at sea on a boat with no life jackets. The two men aboard a small boat were saved by a private boat owner in the early hours of Sunday morning off the coast of East End after their engine failed and the rough seas and high winds prevented them from paddling to shore. The police said that the 911 call centre received a report at around 1:45am that the men and the 14ft South Sea boat were in trouble one to two miles offshore.

Patrol officers and the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit were alerted and police onshore were soon able to spot the men, who were signalling with blinking lights. The officers were helped by two local men in a private boat. Before the marine unit arrived the private boat was able to rescue those on board, and at around 3:45am, some two hours after the report, they were brought on land in good health.

“This is a troubling incident which could have ended tragically had it not been for the brave response of local fishermen,” said Inspector Leo Anglin, Commander of the Joint Marine Unit. “Launching a boat in rough weather, in the dark and with no life jackets, is tantamount to taking your life in your hands.”

He added, “We cannot stress enough the threats that exist out on the water, especially at this time of year. With the modern technology we have at our fingertips today, weather forecasts are readily available to everyone. Let’s use these devices for a good purpose, and check weather forecasts before venturing out to sea.”

Category: Local News