Landlord threatens tenant with machete

(CNS): A 45-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with causing fear or provocation of violence and possession of an offensive weapon after allegations that he threatened his tenants with a machete during a dispute about rent Monday night. Police said they were called to a disturbance on Getsamay Lane in the Boatswain Bay area of the district at about 9:15pm. The RCIPS said landlord was arguing about rent money with a tenant on the property when he threatened the tenant with a machete and held it to his throat.

The officers arrested the man, who resisted, and a search of his residence at the same address recovered items, police said without specifying what they were.

The man was charged Wednesday and was expected to answer the charges in Summary Court today.

