Just six recruits from 114 begin cop training

(CNS): Five men and one woman from a diverse range of backgrounds began the classroom element of their RCIPS training Monday. The 2017 recruit class is smaller than police management said they had hoped after they received 114 applications during last September’s recruitment campaign. Once minimum qualifications were met, exams were taken, fitness tested and interviews conducted, just nine people were offered a place in the class with three people turning down the offer because of the pay.

“Recruiting local officers is a primary goal for the RCIPS, and it is our obligation to build the next generation of police officers and future leaders now,” said Police Commissioner David Byrne. “While we would have liked a larger local recruit class this year, I am encouraged by the enthusiasm and intelligence evident in our new recruits.”

The RCIPS said that the six candidates who have started the course are all local people aged between 18 and 35. They come from the banking, business and hospitality sectors, as well as the criminal justice system. Two of the candidates that turned down the places were accountants and the third a teacher.

“Policing is a noble profession and a life-changing experience,” Byrne told the recruits as the class began. “As an officer you can have a positive impact on your community and make a contribution that really lasts. The key is to maintain the momentum and enthusiasm you have today for the work, no matter what.”

The recruits will spend 17 weeks on the intensive class-based training course. After their graduation in May they will receive on-the-job training on the beat during a two-year probationary period. At the end of their probation they will be posted to one of the many different police units, including criminal investigation, traffic, marine, air operations, financial crime, family support, or the K-9 unit, based on operational needs and priorities.

Category: Crime, Local News, Police