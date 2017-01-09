Harsher penalties for harbouring illegals needed

(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, a declared candidate for George Town Central, close to the area where police shot and killed a Jamaican man thought to be here in the Cayman Islands illegally, says the penalties for whoever he was staying with while he was here need to be strictly enforced. There are two issues, Bryan told CNS in the wake of the shooting. One is that there needs to be an expanded RCIPS marine operation to curtail people coming here illegally by boat.

The other issue is that people have no fear of being caught after helping or even harbouring criminals, especially those who are here under the radar of immigration.

While the RCIPS has not named the man that was killed Friday morning, they have said that they had a warrant to search for him and a firearm. However, it is believed that he was a known convicted criminal who had come here by boat, landing illegally.

Such arrivals from Jamaica are not only affecting Caymanians on the job front, because those people may well work here illegally as well, but if they commit a crime, the authorities have no record of them and no pictures or details of their identities.

“This will make the work of the police ten times harder,” Bryan said.

For example, no one has any idea who the men who committed the armed jewel heist at Camana Bay back in February last year were, Bryan noted, but it is believed they came in by boat just to commit the crime and then they were gone.

But someone on island has to be helping them — and Bryan said that’s the second issue. No one is ever charged with that crime.

“People have to be in fear of getting caught so that they will never get involved. Then if someone commits a crime, they have nowhere to go because people are just too afraid to help them,” he said. “The law needs to be taken seriously so people know they will be punished to the full extent, no lenience for anyone.”

The police had a picture of the man who was shot, which was distributed to the public when they became aware of his presence on Grand Cayman, but that’s only because he was here before, when he ended up in jail for armed robbery, and therefore in the system. But if not for that, they would have no idea, he noted.

“We are surrounded by water here and we need to take our borders seriously,” Bryan, a former political assistant to the premier, said, noting that the canoes that bring drugs to the islands are bound to be bringing guns as well.”If we don’t get a hold of maritime enforcement, we will never get a hold of the number of guns here.”

He added, “We don’t want the criminality of outsiders to get into the heads of our young people here, which may be happening already.”

