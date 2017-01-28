Gunman has hostage after West Bay killing
(CNS): Armed police are swarming the Watercourse Road and Boatswain Bay Road area in West Bay by Super C’s restaurant after a local man was shot and killed. At around 5pm, CNS received unofficial reports from the scene that the gunman was believed to be inside a nearby house with one female hostage. Police have said that there is currently an ongoing situation at Watercourse Road in the vicinity of Duxies Lane, and warned that this is a live and dangerous operation.
“The area is contained and cordoned off by police. The public and media are asked to stay away from the area until further notice. Those living in the area are asked to stay indoors,” police said.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, senior officers in plain clothes and in uniform, as well as armed officers are still at the scene, which has attracted dozens of onlookers.
Category: Local News
Welcome to the UDP and PPM’s Cayman. Paradise lost.
UDP – MAC
PLEASE I BEG THE LAW TO SHUT DON’T THIS ESTABLISHMENT PLEASE PLEASE. This place is a breading ground for crime and some poor innocent person is going to get killed.