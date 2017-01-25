Garbage collectors save truck from fire

(CNS): When local garbage collectors spotted a load smouldering in one of the Department of Environmental Health’s relativly new fleet of trucks around 7am this morning, the men were quick to dump out the burning waste and save the costly rig from damage. The fire was spotted Tuesday by workers soon after they collected commercial rubbish in the industrial area, not realizing at the time that it included hot materials. When they saw the fire, they dumped the garbage at a safe spot on Commercial Drive in George Town, where fire fighters arrived to douse the blaze.

DEH officials apologised about the temporary traffic disruption as the small fire was brought under control by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the DEH litter crew cleaned up the mess for disposal. Nobody was hurt and a full inspection of the garbage truck by the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services mechanics found no damage and the truck was able to go back on the road.

“I am happy how our quick-thinking personnel worked together to minimise this incident,” said Mark Rowlands, the DEH assistant director of solid waste. “Their quick reactions helped avoid injury to DEH workers or the public, damage to the truck, and prevented hot materials from entering into the landfill. As with any incident of this nature, our management team will now have an internal investigation to review and optimise our operating procedures.”

But he also asked the public to make sure that hot materials are extinguished before being disposed of in skips and bins, as this is one of the ways that landfill fires can start.

