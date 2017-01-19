Five arrested in immigration corruption probe

(CNS): Five people have been arrest by investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), with the assistance of the RCIPS, on suspicion of bribing public officials, fraud on government and breach of trust. While the ACC and police gave no details about the case, the home affairs ministry confirmed soon after the ACC announced the arrests that immigration staff are involved. The five people were arrested this morning and are currently being held for questioning at the Fairbanks detention centre, the ACC said in a short statement released to the media Thursday.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said the Department of Immigration was cooperating with the ongoing ACC inquiry and would continue to provide assistance and information as needed. He said that after receiving reports of alleged misconduct by some staff, it was senior immigration officials that “enlisted the expertise of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service”, which then referred the case to the ACC.

“The employees who are suspected of breaching the law will be placed on required leave in accordance with the Public Service Management Law,” Smith said. “Our commitment to serve and protect the community is always our main focus and we will continue to deliver on that promise.”

ACC officials said the five suspects include a 42-year-old man from the Prospect area, a 56-year-old woman from George Town, a 43-year-old woman from Frank Sound and two women from West Bay, aged 33 and 37.

The ACC gave no other information and said there were no plans to release any further details yet.

CNS has begun its own inquiries into the arrests and will publish any further information that can be verified.

Category: Crime, Police