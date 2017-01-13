Fire officer acquitted in hit-and-run case

(CNS): A magistrate has thrown out the charges against senior fire officer, John Bodden, for a hit-and-run in 2015, for which he was accused of colliding with two brothers who were crossing the street on a bicycle and fleeing the scene. One of the boys, who was just 14 at the time, sustained a fractured skull, hip and leg when he was hit on Shamrock Road near Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah. Bodden was cleared of the hit-and-run charges but found guilty of using a vehicle without a certificate of road-worthiness and using an unregistered vehicle, for which he was fined $200.

Bodden, who was acting chief fire officer on the National Heroes Day evening in 2015 when the brothers were hit, has been on required leave from the Cayman Islands Fire Service since his arrest. He was cleared of the charges, as the magistrate agreed with his defence attorney, Laurence Aiolfi, and said that there was not enough evidence that it was Bodden’s car that hit the two boys.

During the trial, which was held last year, the court heard evidence from several witnesses and Bodden himself, who claimed a friend was driving when his car was damaged and he knew nothing about hitting the boys.

Category: Courts, Crime