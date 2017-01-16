Final farewell for waving gallery open to public

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has issued an open invitation to the public on 17 January to mark the closing of the popular waving gallery at Owen Roberts International Airport on Tuesday. The closure of the gallery is part of the ongoing airport expansion and redevelopment project and is necessary, the CIAA said, to comply with international security regulations. This will be the last chance for the public to watch the arrival and departure of aircraft from the gallery.

For many years people have been able to wave hello or goodbye to friends and family coming and going from Owen Roberts International Airport from the iconic Tiki roof gallery. The airport is therefore organising a small event, complete with refreshments, to mark the end of an era when security was far less of a consideration and when flying was still glamorous and exciting. The event takes place tomorrow at 4pm.

Category: Local News