Fatal police shooting in Windsor Park

(CNS): It is understood that a man has been shot and killed by police officers in the Windsor Park area of George Town. Unofficial sources say that the shooting took place around 6:00 this morning in the area off Theresa Drive and that the man killed may have been a Jamaican who was on the island illegally and being sought by police. Witnesses say that the police were very active in the George Town area from last night. Scenes of crimes officers are said to be working at the location.

CNS will bring you more information as it comes in.

Category: Crime, Prison