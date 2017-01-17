Ex security finance boss jailed for theft

(CNS): The former financial controller at the Security Centre Ltd has been remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing hearing, which has been postponed until later next month. It’s almost three years since investigations at the security company turned up what was originally believed to be the theft of around $1 million and led to the arrest of Patti-Jane Ebanks. In November last year the 51-year-old accountant eventually pleaded guilty to stealing around half a million US dollars from her employers over a three-year period.

Following talks between her defence attorney and public prosecutors on the eve of the expected trial, Ebanks admitted to the theft of CI$420,000 after almost two dozen charges of theft, money laundering, forgery and fraud were consolidated into one count. But when Ebanks appeared in court Friday, the court remanded her in custody based on the inevitability that she will be serving a prison term.

The full sentencing hearing, when the crown’s case against Ebanks will be presented to the court and the term she will serve will be confirmed, which was set for 3 February is now scheduled for 23 February to allow for the completion of reports.

Category: Courts, Crime