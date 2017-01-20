Employment scams con cash from job seekers

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit is warning of more employment scams targeting overseas job seekers. It appears that the fraudsters are using Cayman’s dependence on overseas recruitment to create a lucrative con. Police said they were aware of two new job scams that are circulating via email falsely claiming to be recruiting staff for two hotels on Grand Cayman. The con men, or women, are citing the Westin Casuarina Hotel and another unnamed “luxury” hotel here, but police said the Westin has confirmed this is not a genuine recruitment programme as it is not currently hiring.

One of the email scam asks potential applicants to send money via Western Union to pay towards the airfare to Grand Cayman and FedEx cost for the plane ticket and their work permit.

The emails refer job seekers to a man named Marilou M. Cariazo, who the scammers claim is an immigration lawyer and the man to whom applicants should send their cash. They are told to address applications to C. Velasquez, who they emails say is the CEO of the Westin Hotel. Police said that the there is no immigration lawyer in the Cayman Islands or person affiliated with the Westin Hotel by either name.

The second advertisement, which has less detail and is more generic, has circulated before on social media, causing concern among local job seekers who believed it was genuine and was cutting out potential local recruits. But police described the advert as “highly suspicious” and warned job seekers not to respond to it.

The FCU told job seekers that legitimate employers in the Cayman Islands do not seek work permit costs upfront and that funds should never be wired in response to any job adverts because they said they are very likely to be cons.

See scams below:

Category: Crime, Police