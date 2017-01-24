Elderly woman seriously injured in hit-and-run

(CNS): Police are searching for a light-coloured Honda Pilot SUV which they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on the West Bay Road. A 69-year-old woman was badly injured when she was struck by the car as she walked on the pavement and has been flown overseas for treatment. The RCIPS revealed that the collision happened just before 9pm on Saturday evening near to Lime Tree Bay Avenue and Governor’s Square.

The woman was walking on the west side of the street when she was hit by the car, which didn’t stop and continued heading north towards the Public Beach.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

