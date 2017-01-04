Driver fled after breaking light pole

(CNS): A driver of a car that flipped over and smashed into a CUC light pole on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Tuesday afternoon emerged unhurt but he has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while not qualified, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with expired registration and using a vehicle without a certificate. The single-car accident happened just south of Governor’s Way, shortly before 4pm on 3 January.

Police said that a cream-colored Toyota Mark II flipped over at the median into a CUC pole, which broke and fell into the centre median. When police officers arrived the Toyota was partially blocking the southbound lane; no one was in the vehicle and the driver was not present nearby.

CUC staff attended to address the broken light pole, and the vehicle was cleared from the road.

Following police inquiries a 24-year-old man from West Bay was arrested and taken into police custody. He is currently on police bail.

The 35-year-old owner of the vehicle, who is from Bodden Town, was warned for prosecution for permitting to drive without being qualified, permitting to drive without insurance, permitting to drive without a certificate of roadworthiness, permitting to drive with expired registration and failing to notify authorities of alteration of particulars.

