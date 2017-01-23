Dozens in Cayman support Women’s March
(CNS): Joining millions in the US and worldwide who came out in support of women’s rights the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, about 50 people in Cayman gathered on the beach Saturday, 21 January, in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, DC. The diverse group represented various nationalities, young and old, residents and visitors, but all were seeking an opportunity to share their feelings and concerns about the election and its potential ramifications.
Those taking part offered a variety of reasons for coming out, but a central theme was a call for equal rights for all. One little girl held up a sign saying simply, “Be nice.” A number of men were there as well to support women in general and those in their lives.
Facilitators of the event, which they called an “organic” gathering rather than a strictly organised affair, were pleased with the turnout and the enthusiasm of the participants.
“I wanted the chance to find support among others and discover that together, we can have hope,” said one of the women behind the gathering. “I heard from countless others that a sense of despair and anguish took over their lives the day following the US election. Since I wouldn’t be in the States on 21 January, I started asking if other people in Cayman had plans to peacefully gather in the reflection of those marching in DC and across America.”
She explained her queries led to two other women who also wanted to do something to express their commitment to human rights for all in light of concerns for the new administration in the US.
The event on Saturday showed that “regardless of citizenship, all countries need to address discrimination against others for their gender, race, colour, creed, sexual/gender orientation, religion, country of origin, as well as those disenfranchised who have rarely had a voice, let alone a seat at the table,” she said.
One participant, whose family marched in the US wearing a pin with her photo so she could be with them in spirit, said she was happy she could feel like part of a community here. As a teacher, she was particularly concerned about education issues.
“Equal education for all people is very important for me and I believe that may be in jeopardy,” she said, adding that being with people who had a like mindset who wanted to have their voices heard made her feel she was taking action against something that seemed out of control.
Category: Local News, Politics
What a croc of bull! If you are an American citizen then you should have gone and voted but the fact is that President Trump won the election because people want change. Sitting in the Cayman Islands whining about the US President makes no sense but they should be looking in there own back yard with what is going on here. Chances are they cant even vote in Cayman but are just rabble rouser trouble makers. Count on it – President Trump is making America great again. Best you stay out of the USA if it bothers you so much! How twisted these minds are that he will cut out education.
Everyone in the USA had a chance to vote. The vote was taken and Donald Trump was judged to be the winner after Obama ridiculed any suggestion that the vote would be rigged.
The same for Brexit.
I do not remember anyone holding such virulent protests after Obama was elected and yet he was the President who voted for abortion of babies up to 8 months.
So I would suggest that the hypocrites in Cayman suck it up and exercise their right to vote in the next election. And while you are at it, stop indoctrinating your innocent children. If they knew half of what you got up to, you would be ashamed to face them.
If they don’t like the result why aren’t they back in the USA protesting? This is nothing to do with the Cayman Islands.