Dozens in Cayman support Women’s March

(CNS): Joining millions in the US and worldwide who came out in support of women’s rights the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, about 50 people in Cayman gathered on the beach Saturday, 21 January, in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, DC. The diverse group represented various nationalities, young and old, residents and visitors, but all were seeking an opportunity to share their feelings and concerns about the election and its potential ramifications.

Those taking part offered a variety of reasons for coming out, but a central theme was a call for equal rights for all. One little girl held up a sign saying simply, “Be nice.” A number of men were there as well to support women in general and those in their lives.

Facilitators of the event, which they called an “organic” gathering rather than a strictly organised affair, were pleased with the turnout and the enthusiasm of the participants.

“I wanted the chance to find support among others and discover that together, we can have hope,” said one of the women behind the gathering. “I heard from countless others that a sense of despair and anguish took over their lives the day following the US election. Since I wouldn’t be in the States on 21 January, I started asking if other people in Cayman had plans to peacefully gather in the reflection of those marching in DC and across America.”

She explained her queries led to two other women who also wanted to do something to express their commitment to human rights for all in light of concerns for the new administration in the US.

The event on Saturday showed that “regardless of citizenship, all countries need to address discrimination against others for their gender, race, colour, creed, sexual/gender orientation, religion, country of origin, as well as those disenfranchised who have rarely had a voice, let alone a seat at the table,” she said.

One participant, whose family marched in the US wearing a pin with her photo so she could be with them in spirit, said she was happy she could feel like part of a community here. As a teacher, she was particularly concerned about education issues.

“Equal education for all people is very important for me and I believe that may be in jeopardy,” she said, adding that being with people who had a like mindset who wanted to have their voices heard made her feel she was taking action against something that seemed out of control.

