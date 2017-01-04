Culture policy development moves to next stage

(CNS): Following an online survey this summer to garner the public’s views on a proposed culture policy, the Ministry of Health and Culture and the steering committee for the policy say they are ready to take the next step forward, and roll out the public consultation phase for the historic draft document. While the results from the first survey have not been released, people are invited to fill out another survey, which can be accessed here, though they only have two weeks to do so.

The draft Cayman Islands’ first National Culture and Heritage Policy was approved to go out to public consultation by Cabinet on 13 December 2016, “with the aim to better preserve the heritage of the Cayman Islands, and comprehensively develop the country’s rich and diverse cultural sector”, a release stated.

The public consultation plan is designed to give the public an opportunity to review the document and provide feedback on its vision, values and strategic objectives. The seven policy directions are built around: access, governance, legislation, knowledge, development, status of the artist and enterprise.

In addition to the survey, a policy awareness campaign will consist of in-depth interviews explaining all aspects of the policy, interviews with members of the public to hear their views, and various public service announcements. Organisers said there would also be open house sessions in Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, the details of which will be announced through local media.

“This policy and strategic plan is an expression of this government’s belief that we need to adopt and implement a set of coherent principles and objectives to foster, nurture and support the cultural expression of the people of the Cayman Islands, preserve our heritage and help grow our individual and collective knowledge of the arts and creative industries in supporting the sustainable development of our Islands,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

Feedback received during the public consultation period will be used to further strengthen the framework for the new policy, which is expected to be rolled out over a 10-year period from 2017 to 2026, the release said.

A Cabinet-appointed steering committee of public and private sector stakeholders has worked closely with the ministry over the past ten months to research and develop situational analyses for their respective sectors, in regards to all matters relating to the development of this new policy and plan.

A cross-section of representatives from various cultural entities including the Cayman Maritime Heritage Foundation/Cayman Catboat Club, the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, the National Trust, National Museum and National Gallery make up the committee, which convened in February 2016 to develop the document.

Ministerial Councillor for Culture, Roy McTaggart, added, “The ministry, steering committee, and members of the six subcommittees, totalling about 70 people, have worked diligently throughout much of 2016 on this draft document. We thank them for their work to-date and we are now ready to take this policy to the public to garner feedback, starting today, 3 January 2017.”

“This policy is for the people of Cayman Islands,” said Ministry of Culture Chief Officer, Jennifer Ahearn, who is the Culture and Heritage Steering Committee’s chairperson. “The goal of this policy is to generate freedom of cultural expression and creativity within the Cayman Islands, with the aim to safeguard the Islands’ heritage and ensure sustainable development for all aspects of culture and heritage in the future. We encourage and welcome everyone’s input.”

“At the end of the day this is a policy for the people and we want to make sure everyone has a voice and is heard,” Ministry of Culture Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard explained.

In addition, a feedback form with specific questions about the policy and strategic plan and a frequently asked question form (FAQ) are available at the front desk of the Government Administration Building and online.

The new survey can be found here but will be closed after Friday, 20 January. For more information and updates people are invited to “like” the Facebook page National Culture and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands, or to visit the ministry’s website.

