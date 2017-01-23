Cruise visitor to fight extradition

(CNS): A German national who arrived in Cayman on a cruise ship and arrested on an Interpol warrant on behalf of the Turkish authorities has confirmed that he will be fighting the extradition after the court heard the governor had certified the request. Celal Kildag (58) who is accused by the Turkish authorities of terrorist offences will return to court in February for a hearing in which he will be challenging the extradition. Laurence Ailofi of Samson McGrath who is representing him said the information from Turkey fell far short of the standard required to charge his client with the alleged offences.

Kildag, who is an ethnic Kurd is accused of being a member of the Kurdish separatist group the PKK, which the Turkish authorities say carried out killings and burned down schools in the eastern region of the current during the 1980s and Kildag was involved. He is accused of murder and arson.

The man however has denied the allegations and has stated that he was in Germany at the time these offences were committed after being granted political asylum in that country several years earlier. Kildag has stated that he has not returned to Turkey since he left in the early 1980s and these offences were, according to the Turkish authorities, committed in April 1988. While the offences took place almost three decades ago, the Interpol warrant, for Kildag’s arrest was not issued until November 2015 and it was executed when Kildag, who was aboard a cruise ship which from Cuba, arrived in Cayman.

It is not clear on what basis the governor signed the extradition request but the UK has a treaty with the authorities in Istanbul, despite the growing human rights infractions in Turkey under the current regime. It is understood that Turkey supplied the basic information required in such cases within the time frame under the law.

But the case will now be decided by the local courts.

It is not clear if Turkey will send their own legal team to Cayman for the case which has been set for 20 February as the director of public prosecutions confirmed that the Turkish authorities could ask the UK and Cayman authorities to assist in presenting the case for extradition in the face of the claims by Kildag that he can demonstrate his innocence and the concerns that he could not receive a fair trial in his native country, especially after he received political asylum in Germany.

