Court caseload ‘almost logistically impossible’

(CNS): The chief justice has warned that the court workload is now so great that without a new building it is verging on a “logistic impossibility” to manage the cases properly. Every year at the Grand Court’s ceremonial opening for almost a decade Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has raised the problem that the courthouse, which was built in the 1970’s, is no longer fit to handle the massive and myriad caseload. But despite a commitment by the current government to fund a new court, a business case by PricewaterhouseCoopers has presented both feasibility and affordability concerns.

The chief justice said he will propose to Cabinet that PwC go back “to the drawing board” to come up with something that can work before the courts reach crisis point.

“The consequences of the lack of court rooms and office space for the administration of justice are always apparent and cannot be ignored,” the top judge stated as he presented his annual report Wednesday. “We must do all we possibly can to avoid the situation, so lamentably commonplace in less developed countries, where people, all of them innocent until proven guilty and many of them ultimately acquitted of wrongdoing, languish in prison for unacceptably long periods of time before disposal of their cases.”

CJ Smellie denied recent allegations in the press that the courts had reached gridlock, as he praised the efforts of the judiciary, its staff and lawyers for getting through the massive and increasing workloads that come before the courts, from Court of Appeal cases down to traffic tickets. But he warned that despite those “stalwart efforts of all concerned”, the system will be in serious trouble unless the new building becomes a reality.

“These courts are increasingly hampered by the lack of certainty about available court rooms,” he said, as he pointed to the challenges presented by the lack of space for the Summary Court, where all criminal cases enter the system.

With an average of 10,000 criminal and traffic charges filed each year, in order to keep on top of the cases several sittings must be scheduled every day, he told the audience of lawyers and stakeholders attending the official opening.

“This has become almost logistically impossible,” the chief justice added, as he pointed out that cases before the Grand Court and Court Of Appeal take precedence over the Summary Courts, making the management of the list in the lower court more and more challenging.

He said that last year PwC made a business case for a building with at least ten court rooms plus ancillary offices and operational spaces, but the alternative design options all presented immediate concerns about feasibility and affordability. He said that the consultants would now be asked to develop a fourth or fifth more affordable option.

As he noted the increasingly dire circumstances, the chief justice lauded the judges, magistrates, lawyers and staff for keeping the courts going despite the massive number of cases they are dealing with in a space designed more than four decades ago.

He said that regardless of the challenges, the courts were not yet gridlocked because of the major efforts being made.

Last year the Summary Courts disposed of 1,639 criminal and some 8,860 traffic cases in Grand Cayman and 277 such cases in Cayman Brac. They also dealt with 144 cases involving youth offenders and the coroner held 53 inquests. The informal Mental Health Court disposed of 47 criminal cases and the Drug Rehabilitation Court enrolled 44 new applicants and graduated 13 rehabilitated offenders.The courts also dealt with 500 civil, family and maintenance cases.

However, he said, the “backlog court” set up by the chief magistrate was not able to tackle as many cases and the Summary Court criminal diary now has listings up to May 2017 for unrepresented defendants.

“This is at the outer limits of the recognised international norms for the disposal of Summary Court criminal cases,” he warned, noting that during the first quarter of this year the “backlog” court will resume its work.

Category: Courts, Crime