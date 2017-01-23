Cops seize gun after truck chase

(CNS): Two men have been arrested and detained by police after a firearm was found in a pick-up truck which crashed on Saturday following a police chase. The RCIPS said that officers had attempted to stop the truck on Shamrock Road at around 2am on Saturday morning, but when the driver failed to stop the police went in pursuit. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole on North Sound Road where police found the gun, the RCIPS reported.

The men, aged 47 and 24, were injured in the collision and treated at the George Town hospital before being arrested. The matter is under investigation.

Category: Crime, Police