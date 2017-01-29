Cops round up missing offenders in warrant operation
(CNS): The RCIPS executed 28 warrants on Thursday and arrested 19 people because they had failed to show up in court for criminal or traffic cases, or for unpaid traffic fines. The police are battling a mounting number of outstanding warrants as many are issued every week by the courts, particularly traffic court, because drivers ignore tickets and fines or fail to appear and it is down to uniform police officers to execute the warrants.
The operation on Thursday (26 January) took place across Grand Cayman, with officers arresting people in all districts.
“Warrants are a necessary enforcement tool for the court, and we will fulfill our role as officers of the court and enforce the warrants referred to us,” said Kurt Walton, the deputy police commissioner who has on numerous occasions raised his concerns about the number of warrants the police deal with over traffic offences.
On average, the process department of the RCIPS receives 120 court warrants per month, the overwhelming majority of which are traffic-related. “We urge the public to handle its court business in a timely way, not only because warrant executions tax officer’s time, they also can be a huge inconvenience and embarrassment for the person being arrested,” Walton added.
Attempts are made to contact people with outstanding warrants before police arrest them to give them a change to voluntarily visit the detention centre or the court to deal with their warrants to avoid them being taken into custody, and 13 people involved in this week’s warrant operation did that.
Members of the public who want to find out if they have any outstanding warrants should contact the court’s office or visit their nearest police station.
Thanks RCIPS. Now please see what you can do with illegal firearms. Again thanks for all you do.
This is a function that could easily be taken away from the Police and a Warrant Enforcement Officer or two could be appointed to do the job. It would make the whole thing more effective and efficient rather than using the current "hide and go seek" system that is in being.
A better use of Police time and the cost, rather than from the Police budget, would be met buy the increase in collections.
Or does this just sound too simple?
Just a thought.
Doesn't this leave about 1,000 outstanding warrants to go?.
I hope that there new fine includes a hefty allowance for having the extra police effort of tracking them down to now appear. Why should we taxpayers have to foot the bill for extra court and police time. Has anyone done the cost analysis of how much of our tax dollars is being wasted because of these lazy offenders just not feeling like attending there original court date. Maybe the North Side MLA could help with this exercise!
Doesn't ignoring court appearances indicate a total disrespect for the judicial system in the country?
Ignore tickets & fines, fail to appear for court; this really is a complete disregard for the legal process and a break down in social order by these people. To start with if anyone who chooses this route is here on a work permit they need to be fined and immediately deported. Next if the violator is a Caymanian then they should be made to minimum serve some public service (cleaning streets & public buildings) and have there name publicized to shame them. The rampant disregard for rules, law & order is reflective of how our society is breaking down. Look at the unlicensed motor bikes, financial crimes at banks & businesses, abuses of the work permit system and freelancing workers, employers not paying health insurance & pensions then getting slapped on the wrist, unlicensed vehicles along with no insurance, human trafficking, gang violence, school behavioral issues. The list goes on and on seeming to get longer each day. It is time to take the gloves off and deal with these criminals with a iron hand. If not the law abiding society is doomed.
That's a little harsh...
They should put red flag on vehicle before they renewal their stickers and pay any fines....It will be cheaper and quicker than go to courts
Perhaps if this is the habit which one chooses then they should no longer be allowed to have a drivers license. Guess this is to much though for our politicians to come out against because it may cost them a few votes.
If they ignore tickets and fines - some of which are for already failing to have their vehicle licensed -what makes you think they will turn up to renew their sticker anyway?
People who blatantly ignore the law should not have the benefits of society. Their names should be on a black list - unpaid fines and outstanding warrants, then no NAU cash or vouchers and suspended on the electoral register until they surrender to court and either pay their fine or take a penalty like the cleaning service 7:27 suggests in lieu. Bad enough they just ignore the laws that hold society together, worse that we subsidise them to do so. When they serve these warrants they shouldn't just take them down to the station to book them and release them, they should be held in custody until the next available court hearing and sentencing. "huge inconvenience and embarrassment" my eye - people who first of break the law, then don't bother turning up to court or paying a fine don't deserve the RCIPS concern about being embarrassed - they deserve punishment.