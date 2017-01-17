Consultants to cost new Sunrise Centre

(CNS): The education ministry has awarded a contract to Rider Levett Bucknall to come up with an outline business case (OBC) for the new Sunrise Adult Training Centre (SRC). Officials said the consultants will review the cost of possible options to develop a new and expanded facility in a more central location that can offer more programmes to more clients. The centre currently has a waiting list of over two years because of its limitations. A government release said that the firm was one of three consultants that bid on the work which will be the first step towards a new centre.

Officials are aiming for a building that, when completed, will be classified as a centre of excellence in the training of adults with disabilities and will support and develop independent living skills for its clients. The goal is to provide therapeutic and recreational programmes which promote inclusion and participation in meaningful and purposeful activities and to enhance and develop social and interpersonal skills, facilitating successful participation and inclusion in the community.

Christen Suckoo, the education ministry’s chief officer, said the team was looking forward to the completion of the business case.

“The OBC will review various options presented in the strategic outline case in relation to the most suitable location and design for the new facility as well as a projected costing for the construction of the facility and estimated operational costs,” he said. “The team at Rider has the experience and expertise that will move this project forward and we expect that they will provide the guidance and input that is needed to bring about this much-needed and anticipated fit-for-purpose building.”

Education Minister Tara Rivers said that society has a “moral obligation to provide as much opportunity as possible for the total inclusion of persons with disabilities”, and the new facility would help fulfil that responsibility.

“This is an important step in establishing a modern facility that seeks to provide adults with disabilities in the Cayman Islands with access to lifelong learning and quality education and training in the most appropriate inclusive setting,” the minister said. “Although we are not necessarily ready to break ground just yet, we hope that the community and the corporate sector will join us in our efforts to make the centre a reality when the time comes.”

Government said the project is likely to be a private-public partnership initiative and the OBC will set out main points required to move the project onto the next phase. Officials said it will provide the estimated budget needed to develop and complete the centre as well as maintaining the facility. Government will also be seeking ways that the private sector and the community at large can make contributions through a variety of corporate and individual sponsorships.

Martyn Bould from the Cayman office of RBL said the project would benefit from the knowledge and experience offered by the team of experts, including local financial consultants Fincor Cayman, and UK-based special needs facilities experts, FirstFox Architecture, coupled with RLB’s global, regional and local resources.

“Our aim is to develop a sustainable project that meets the current and future needs of all stakeholders,” he added.

Shari Smith, the ministry’s senior policy advisor and steering committee chair, said this was a great opportunity to create something that will enhance the level of service for adults with disabilities and establish a training facility of excellence promoting community inclusion and personal independence and development.

The OBC triggers phase two of the process for public projects under the Public Financial Management Law. It is expected to be completed within 90 days and will be presented to Cabinet for approval and the directive regarding the next phase.

“To say that the management and staff of the SRC are excited about this new phase in the future construction of the new building would be an understatement,” said the acting director at the Sunrise Centre, Kim Voaden. “There is an estimated waitlist of two to three years prior to possible attendance at the SRC day programme because of the current facility’s size restrictions, physical accessibility and staffing… Extending services to those in need is not possible at this time.”

But with a new purpose-built facility, she said, people on the waiting would be able to attend and it would pave the way for many more in the future.

“We are anxiously awaiting the construction of a new facility and committed to doing our part to make it a reality,” she added.

Category: Education, Government Finance, Local News, Politics