CNS begins full election coverage with Election Section

(CNS Elections): As the campaign for the May General Election gets underway in earnest, Cayman News Service has created a new website dedicated entirely to the historic election where, for the first time, voters will elect just one candidate in nineteen different constituencies. Featuring an interactive map showing which candidates are running where, the site will have all the latest election news and details of the candidates as they formally reveal their intention to run, as well as the hot button topics that emerge as the main campaign issues.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics