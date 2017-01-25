CIG signs deal with lawyers for dump project

(CNS): The government is doubling down on lawyers to help it through the tendering and bidding process for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) that it says will solve the islands’ garbage problems for decades to come. A deal was signed Tuesday with two law firms. Maples and Calder from the Cayman Islands and Burges Salmon from the United Kingdom have been contracted to advise government on all legal aspects of delivering the ISWMS project and ensure that a legal and regulatory framework is provided to facilitate investment and reduce transaction costs, officials said in a release.

Government has faced criticism for the slow progress on what many believe is one of the most pressing problems for the community. However, officials claimed the procurement process is moving forward and that government went through a pre-qualification process in the autumn to shortlist potential bidders.

But the details of who will be in the running for the potentially lucrative, 25-year contract have not yet been revealed. CNS asked the premier’s ministry, which includes environmental health, if they are willing to reveal the firms involved in bidding but government officials refused, stating that the public will only learn who gets the contract at the end of the process.

The ministry stated that these mystery selected bidders have now been asked to outline their ISWMS proposals by early February, and a preferred bidder is expected to be announced by the end of April 2017.

“We said from the outset of being elected to office that we would do everything in our power to resolve the issue of the landfill and the need for a modern solid waste management system,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

“We have taken time to ensure we identified the best possible solution and follow all the regulatory guidelines. Therefore, I am very pleased that we have signed this contract with the legal firms today and are at the final stages of putting our plans into place. The country needs a waste management system that will protect our environment, our health and our economy for generations to come, and I am confident that our plans will deliver all of these aspects,” the premier added.

The project is being executed on a “design, build, finance, operate and maintain” basis. This was established following a report by environmental consultancy firm, Amec Foster Wheeler, and financial analysis by consultancy firm, KPMG.

The Cayman Islands Government plans to create a public-private partnership for a new state-of-the-art solid waste management system. As well as running the garbage collection services, the contractors will be required to remediate the current landfills, with recycling, composting and a waste-to-energy approach at the heart of operations.

The government has remained committed to keeping the main waste-operations at the current George Town site but a decision not to mine the existing dump means that a new lined landfill will be created for what is hoped will be a small percentage of waste in future that cannot be reused, recycled, composted or burned. But that location has not been revealed.

Clearly relieved to have got to the bidding stage before the election, Roy McTaggart, the councillor in the premier’s health ministry who has been focusing on the dump project, said he was pleased to be at the final stages of the procurement process.

“Now that we have our specialist legal team in place, we will be in a position to appoint the contract to a company qualified to provide our new solid waste management system. This will be of benefit to everybody in the Cayman Islands,” he said.

