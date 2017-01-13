CIG seeks input ahead of UK-Brexit talks

(CNS): As government leaders prepare for their trip to London for a special Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting in February to discuss the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, the Cabinet Office is seeking the public’s views on Brexit. Officials said the information and feedback from the people will be collated and used to help develop a formal position for the Cayman Islands that will be shared with the United Kingdom Government and other overseas territories at the meeting.

Urging members of the public to share their views, Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose pointed out that it’s not just Cayman’s position as a British Overseas Territory but its role as a global financial centre that is important with regard the forthcoming historical shift.

“It is inevitable that we would be affected by an event of such far-reaching effect on international relations,” he said. “This special JMC meeting is our first opportunity to formally present the UK with our position in relation to the UK’s exit from the EU and we want to use it to reflect the view of the Caymanian public,” Rose added.

Government will present a consolidated local viewpoint at the first meeting of the UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on European Negotiations (JMC-OT EN). The creation of the JMC-OT EN was agreed in November last year at the annual meeting of leaders of the Overseas Territories and the UK government.

In preparation for this meeting, the Cabinet Office and wider government has been considering various matters, including the current benefits that Cayman receives due to the UK being a member of the EU, such as the European Development Fund and other horizontal funds, freedom of movement and borders, access to the EU Single Market, and memberships to organisations.

The government also pointed to the legal, policy, economic, commercial, social and other implications or possible opportunities for the Cayman Islands because of Brexit and how it might impact Caymanians who are living, working or studying in Europe.

Officials said government also wants to hear from the public on any matters that they feel arise from the results of Britain’s referendum on EU membership.

While the Cayman government is keen to stay engaged with the UK over the issue, more than six months after the surprise referendum result the British government has still not given any clear indication of its goals and ambitions for the negotiations that will extricate the UK from his more than 40-year relationship with the continent.

Aside from meaningless political slogans from Prime Minister Theresa May that “Brexit means Brexit” and wanting a “red, white and blue” Brexit, the only indication so far about the UK government’s position is that May has recently signalled she is prepared to leave the single market.

Whatever happens, the PM is committed to triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon in March, which will signal the start of talks.

Visit the Cabinet Office website to for more information about the CIG’s goals to present a consolidated position to the UK and submit thoughts and comments to [email protected]

