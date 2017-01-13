CIG may fund struggling artists

(CNS): The plight of local artists who struggle to make end meets and cover basic needs, such as health insurance, during periods when they cannot sell their work could be funded by public cash, officials have said, as part of a support system for the local arts. As government engages in a public consultation regarding the creation of a formal culture policy, how people involved in the arts can keep expressing their talent when they have no money is an important consideration.

Among the many things the policy aims to do is to provide support for local artists, performers, musicians and creative entrepreneurs, but that support could go beyond promoting them, protecting intellectual rights or providing places and venues for them to display or perform their work.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Nancy Barnard, the deputy chief officer in the premier’s health ministry, which is responsible for culture, raised the idea about more direct financial support and assistance for Caymanian artists. She said the status of artists is a critical aspect in the promotion of culture and heritage. Accessing funding for creative work, social security and tax benefits is something the policy will contemplate.

Barnard said most people depend on their employer for health insurance but artists may be working alone in studios and some of Cayman’s best artists are struggling to access healthcare and put food on the table as they do not have anyone to help them, especially between exhibitions or at times when they cannot sell their work.

“We will need to flesh this out over time,” she said, as she acknowledged that they were lofty goals but said that artists do need financial and social support.

With that in mind, one of the policy objectives in the document now circulating in the public domain is the promotion of the status of local artists to facilitate their freedom of cultural expression. The document states that artisans living and working in the Cayman Islands would be supported and encouraged and be given the formal status of an artist.

The aim is to create a registry of artists working across all genres and to take measures to protect the intellectual property and copyright of their work. It will also help promote their work via local and national media. Officials said that artists require a supportive and enabling environment, which until now has not been formalised in Cayman.

But going beyond the idea of promotional or legal support for rights, the government proposes to provide access to social services, healthcare and training for artists as well. Barnard explained that for some struggling artists, covering their healthcare costs at times can be impossible and they need welfare support. She said art is like a calling and artists need financial support as they will not always be earning enough to keep themselves and will need help.

