Cayman urged to vote for Brooks in online pageant

(CNS): Like contestants from all the other small countries, Miss Cayman Islands is at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to the people’s vote in the international pageant, Miss Universe. But the whole country is being urged to go online and show their support for Monyque Brooks in the online poll. Miss Cayman has been in the thick of the qualifying rounds for the international pageant this week ahead of the final, which will be broadcast live on Sunday 29 January from the Philippines.

Brooks has been dressing up in a national costume inspired by the sea, evening gowns and a detailed white bikini for the swimsuit round, which the pageant has retained. The preliminary contest can be viewed on the Miss Universe website and the national dress round will be streamed this evening. Fans can also visit the site to vote for Miss Cayman Islands.

There are 86 contestants in the beauty contest battle for the crown. Alongside the dress-up rounds, the women also undergo an interview process over three days to whittle the field down to the final 12 contestants who will appear on the live show.

Category: Local News