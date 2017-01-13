Cayman government to introduce no fault divorce

(CNS): The attorney general has revealed that government is planning to amend the marriage law over the coming year with a view to creating a single ground for divorce. Samuel Bulgin said that changes to the Matrimonial Causes Law will introduce the concept of the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage, abolishing fault-based grounds. Announcing the planned change during the opening of the Grand Court this week, it came ahead of comments from the chief justice about the high number of divorces here and the challenges they present.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie said that “remarkably for a population of our size, we see an average of some 250 divorce petitions each year in the Grand Court and some 200 family related applications in the Summary Courts.”

He also emphasized the challenges that these cases present when a significant number of them involve parents and children from overseas.

“When one party or the other leaves the jurisdiction, the difficult question – who should have the primary custody and care of the child? – will arise,” he said, as he spoke about the work of the family court and the gradual introduction of mediation as an alternative way to resolve family challenges caused by divorce.

CJ Smellie pointed out how frequently the questions of custody arise after children have been taken away from the jurisdiction by one parent against the wishes of the other, sometimes in contravention of a court order of the court.

Dependent on the Hague Convention against child abduction, he said it was fortunate that there was a network of Hague Convention judges willing to work with each other to resolve cross-border family cases and who were accepting decisions made in the Cayman court and helping with the return of children.

But he said the case management of family cases presented its own kind of challenges, which the court is beginning to tackle through mediation.

Although the court was succeeding in getting cases before a judge within the targeted six weeks from the date of filing, the introduction of the Mediation Rules has already resulted in some successful dispute resolution, which the chief justice said would continue to be encouraged this year. He revealed that the number of divorce filings for 2016 was at 245 but said the number was exasperated because family case are notoriously time-consuming because the reluctance of parties to accept the court’s findings can, in some cases, see them drag on for years.

“A judicially imposed solution is often resisted because one side or the other is reluctant to accept it and this results in these cases often coming back before the courts over the course of several years,” he said. “They require constant judicial case management and attention.”

This is why all local judges and magistrates have now been certified to mediate in family and civil cases, the chief justice revealed.

“The result is that the judiciary will now offer to mediate in cases coming before the courts, especially family cases where that is appropriate, and the parties agree to submit to mediation. Some cases have already been successfully mediated and attendance at Mediation Information and Assessment Meetings (MIAMS), at which the process and benefits are explained, is now mandated by Rules of Court for all matrimonial disputes brought before the courts,” he added.

