Cayman bar chief takes aim at immigration law

(CNS): Abraham Thoppil, the president of the Caymanian Bar Association, which represents around 245 local lawyers, has said that the immigration law is failing both expatriates and Caymanians and is desperate need of a “drastic overhaul”. Speaking at the opening of the courts Wednesday, Thoppil said the immigration regime “inadequately serves both the needs and legitimate expectations of Caymanians and those of the many foreign workers”, and criticised the inconsistencies in applying the law and defining a Caymanian.

He warned that the consequences of this had an impact on a diverse range of issues, from whether a child may benefit from free medical treatment to ownership of local businesses.

Immigration is not a problem unique to the Cayman Islands, he said, noting the recent political shifts in both Europe and the United States that have been influenced by immigration issues. However, he pointed out that those affected by immigration control are entitled to expect the “legislative scheme to be underpinned by a coherent view of its meaning and the policy behind them”.

In his address, Thoppil said that the majority of CBA members supported the latest draft of the Legal Practitioners Bill, which is expected to be debated when the Legislative Assembly meets early this year, but he questioned whether it could protect local lawyers from unfair treatment, perceived marginalization or foreign domination of the profession.

Heading an organisation formed to try to do just that, Thoppil said efforts had delivered mixed results, making the damning comment: “We cannot yet say that talent and hard work will take a Caymanian to the pinnacle of legal career. In some instances prospects are defeated simply because the quality of post qualification training for Caymanian lawyers may not be possible to the standards available elsewhere. In other cases, the barriers may be even less palatable,” he added, without going into detail.

He said that arguments would continue about the limited ascension of local lawyers into true equity partnership and whether it was a “natural consequence of a limited talent pool” or the inadequate enforcement of the law.

Thoppil pointed out that while the immigration law was failing Caymanians, the immigration regime was also not providing recognition or protection to many hundreds of expatriates — a veiled reference to the permanent residency controversies and the failure on the part of government to address the legal questions surrounding the PR point system.

“The implications for them, their families, our society and our wider economy are potentially extremely negative,” he said, as he expressed his hope that the New Year would bring relief and see this part of the immigration regime functioning again.

He said the ever-controversial Legal Practitioners Law would not resolve all the issues facing Caymanian lawyers, and pointed to the challenges facing local lawyers to gain the experience they need to progress, as technology is enabling firms here to be increasingly dependant on British lawyers, a situation that needed to be addressed.

“The problem is aggravated by an increasing dependence on the English Bar, even in cases where there are local alternatives and litigation departments have sound and capable lawyers. Video conferencing increasingly allows control to be overseas, with Cayman attorneys sometimes marginalized to the point they can add little value,” he said.

“With no real price penalty, Silks are doing from their chambers interlocutory matters that could be done here by locals. There are widespread fears that we are training a profession of solicitors and of a self-fulfilling prophesy of Cayman lawyers being unequal to compete in advocacy.”

Thoppil warned that this would have dire long-term consequences for the profession and the future recruitment of local judges. He said that while the court pushed back, there has been one recent case where the parties announced that their counsel would appear by video link.

“This is symptomatic of a mindset here and in London. Not so gradually, that scenario is becoming commonplace and, unless challenged, it may become the norm,” he warned, adding that it was a policy issue that must be addressed to save the local profession.

