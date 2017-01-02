Bush to run in West Bay West

(CNS): The opposition leader has confirmed that he will be running in his own home district of West Bay West in the 2017 election under the new electoral system. McKeeva Bush revealed in his New Year message that he will be launching his election bid with a constituency council meeting on Monday night. He said he was still opposed to the new system of ‘one man, one vote’ in single member constituencies but he that it was important for people to educate themselves about the “sweeping changes” and use their vote.

Bush is the first member of the Cayman Democratic Party (formerly the UDP) to officially confirm where they will be running in the first election under the new system.

In his New Year message Bush gave an indication of where he will be focusing his campaign and his hope for taking over the reins of government for a third time. In complete contrast to Premier Alden McLaughlin’s New Year message, in which he spoke about Cayman being on the right track, Bush said the country was on the “wrong track” and that the people had to think about the direction that they wanted for Cayman in the future.

Bush said he had a “heavy heart” because far too many people were suffering and had been left behind in the progress that Cayman had made and it was important that every Caymanian had a place in society.

The opposition leader said he believed that many problems had been caused by a lack of planning and vision and that “we must keep the Caymanian dream alive”.

He said that as the election campaign gets underway, he will be listening to people and will help on a personnel level where he can, but he wanted to work on removing the prejudices.

“We all know who is to blame for what,” he said, highlighting the need to deal with the immigration challenges and maintaining that the government and the private sector must be held responsible for training local people.

“Every Caymanian should be able to earn a living and…. have a place in society,” he said, as he raised his concerns about leaving too many “of our own people behind” and said society must be inclusive to be successful. To fix the problems, Bush said those who need the most help must be helped so that they too can be included in the opportunities available.

The WBW election council launch is scheduled for 5pm on Monday 2 January and will be held on Ebanks Road off Watercourse Road in West Bay.

