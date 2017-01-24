Brac airport reopens to all aircraft

(CNS): The Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac is back to full capacity and the Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) jet service returned to its regular schedule on Sunday, now that the Cayman Islands Fire Service on the Brac once again has two fire trucks operating in its Aerodrome Unit, according to the Miguel Martin, Airport Manager on the Brac for the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA). One truck was damaged when it overturned on the runway on Thursday, 5 January, during a mandatory speed test.

Both officers inside the truck at the time, Jason McCoy and Garfield Ritch, were hospitalised but have since been released.

Martin said that the fire service has since sent a truck from Little Cayman that is equipped for both the Domestic and Aerodrome units to the Brac airport, where there must be two trucks to maintain the Category 6 status in order for aircraft with larger wingspan, such as the 737 CAL jets, to land.

One truck is sufficient for the airline’s Saab and Twin Otter aircraft and for small private planes, and the Brac airport was open to the smaller planes the same day as the accident.

The CIFS Domestic Unit on the Brac has sent one of its trucks to Little Cayman. This truck is sufficient for the landing strip on that island so that CAL’s Twin Otter aircraft, the only commercial planes with routes there, can land, Martin said.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined pending the completion of the ongoing investigations.

