Booby meets sad end at Turtle Centre

(CNS): A red-footed booby bird rescued by wildlife volunteers in the UK when it turned up on a pebble beach along the south coast of England and returned to the Cayman Islands just before Christmas has died. Named ‘Norman’ by his rescuers, the bird was believed to have lost his way during migration and ended up thousands of miles from home. He was found underweight and dehydrated on the cold British coast but he was nursed back to health by UK volunteers at the RSPCA before being flown home via British Airways last month. But the journey proved too much for the relatively young bird, which died at the Cayman Turtle Centre on Christmas Day.

Jane Haakonsson, a researcher with the Department of Environment, told CNS that the bird never took to the Turtle Centre, “most likely due to the stress of the travel”.

She said that although he was given the best chance possible, the booby still faced challenges, despite the efforts of rescuers in Britain. “If ‘Norman’ had, in fact, made it to Little Cayman, there would also have been a risk that he was unable to feed himself due to atrophy of his flight muscles for having been in captivity since September.”

