Bolt loses gold medal in relay team drug scandal

(CNS): Usain Bolt’s team mate from the 2008 Olympics 4 x 100 Jamaica relay squad, Nesta Carter, has tested positive for a banned substance after samples from the Beijing Games were re-tested. As a result, the national team has been stripped of their medals, which means that Bolt has also lost the title of ‘triple-triple’ Olympic champion. Bolt is still the only sub-9.79sec 100m sprinter who has not received a doping violation.

Carter, who ran the opening leg of the final nine years ago, when the Jamaican team ran a then world-record of 37.10, had helped Bolt win all the sprint medals at his first Olympic games.

The 31-year-old runner, who has been trying to clear his name since it was suggested he had cheated, did not compete in Rio in 2016, though he did run with Bolt in London in 2012. There is no indication yet from the International Olympic Committee if that medal is also in question.

On Wednesday Carter’s re-test was confirmed as positive for the prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine. In a release on the International Olympic Committees website, officials said Carter had been immediately disqualified for committing an anti-doping rule violation and had been stripped of his meda. The entire Jamaican relay team was also disqualified, as they asked for the return of the medals, pins and diplomas.

