Bermuda cops arrive for RCIPS shooting probe

(CNS): Two officers from the Bermuda Police Service have arrived on island and assumed control of the investigation into the circumstances of the death of Norval Maconia Barrett, who was shot and killed by police on Friday morning. The RCIPS confirmed Barrett’s identity Monday, though it was already widely known that the man gunned down at a home in Windsor Park, George Town, was the 34-year-old Jamaican man, as the police had previously issued a release warning that he was believed to be here in Cayman illegally and was likely armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any further details about the operation in which Barrett was killed but they did state that the 34-year-old woman from George Town who was arrested at the time on suspicion of knowingly assisting an illegal immigrant to remain in the Cayman Islands had been released on police bail.

The Bermuda officers will now lead an independent inquiry into the events that led to Barrett’s death. Police Commissioner David Byrne stated last week that no deadlines have been placed on the investigation.

At the time of the incident, the armed officers went to the home in Theresa Drive with a warrant for Barrett’s arrest for firearms offences. Barrett reportedly came out of the house with a loaded gun, which was recovered from the scene after he was shot. Police have not yet confirmed whether Barrett fired at the police first.

Barrett was believed to have landed illegally in the Cayman Islands, where he had previously served time for an armed robbery in August 2010 at the Esso gas station on Shedden Road. He had recently been released from jail after serving part of a nine-year term and deported back to Jamaica. It is not known when he returned to the island or how he was able to illegally land.

