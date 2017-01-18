Beautician arrested over cosmetic procedures

(CNS): A woman who has allegedly been performing cosmetic procedures without a licence to practice has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in a reckless and negligent act. Police said the 50-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested after a customer complained that facial injections she received had caused severe skin reactions requiring medical treatment and posing a health risk. It is not clear what procedure the woman had been offering or what caused the problem but the police are asking anyone else who may have been treated by the unlicensed woman to contact them.

Officers investigating the case urged members of the public to consult the Health Practice Commission to confirm that practitioners are licensed to practice here before receiving cosmetic procedures that involve injections.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

The health practice board can be reached at 946-2084, and licensed practitioners can be verified via their website.

Category: Crime, Police