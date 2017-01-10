Bank to seize Webb’s Savannah home
(CNS): The disgraced former local football hero, Jeffrey Webb, is about to lose his one-time home in Savannah after Fidelity Bank began legal proceedings to seize and sell the house to recover the near $300,000 that Webb reportedly owes on the property. In the first Government Gazette of the year, a demand notice published by Campbells on behalf of Fidelity, Webb’s former employer as well as the lender, revealed that he has arrears on mortgage payments of well over $33,000.
Webb remains under a limited house arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, in a luxurious mansion he purchased during his time as the CONCACAF president and FIFA VP and before he was arrested in the infamous corruption scandal surrounding world football. Webb is also still wanted by the Cayman authorities regarding his part in the CarePay scandal, for which his business partner and close friend Canover Watson was jailed for seven years in 2016.
Webb’s US case, in which he has admitted that he took millions of dollars of bribes and kickbacks, has been postponed numerous times but he is now scheduled to be sentenced in May for racketeering and money laundering and other related offences.
If Webb manages to avoid a custodial sentence in the US, as a result of the cooperation with US authorities and the money he has already forfeited, he could be extradited to Cayman, where he may now find himself without a home, undermining his chances of remaining out of prison while prosecutors here prepare a trial for the Carepay case.
In the demand notice, originally issued in December 2016 and published in the Gazette on 3 January (see below), the bank is seeking to sell the property to recover the debt if the arrears are not cleared immediately.
Category: Crime
Swindled millions ( cash and people ) got caught and is singing like a canary to save his own neck , shows no remorse , as witnesses by the extravagant party he threw his wife while on ‘ house arrest ‘ . A truly loathsome son of the soil. Nobody in any position of power wants him sent back here for trial as he would sing his songs here too and implicate many many more . Still I am sure there will be some who defend him .
Campbell obo Fidelity Bank: We are instructed that you are, and have been [in arrears] for a period in excess of of ONE MONTH, in default….
Are the Judges’ presiding over foreclosure cases paying attention to this language, insisting that the bear minimum of a single missed payment can rendered a mortgage in a critical state of default, for foreclosure? This is unconscionable, and should give leverage for dismissal until their is enough weight and, instead, charge the Banks’ for wasting the courts’ time. While I am not specifically referring toJeff’s situation, I am am speaking to the persons who have CI$700-CI$1000 monthly premiums, who are least than 3 months in arrears. A three-month arrears does not a set-back a mortgage mortgage by years; therefore, when the Bank’s Legal Representatives write demand letters for 1,2, or 3-month arrears it appears to be a desperate move to ‘unconscionably AND unfairly’ foreclose properties to meet other pressing needs. I have seen demand notices that read exactly for CI$1700 arrears- and its SUCH A SHAME the institutions.
A can’t wait to see that glut of automobiles with 100% loan advancement, as soon as the 2017 lay-offs/redundancies commence, as a result of several Merger/Acquisition Activities in the last year.
Good.