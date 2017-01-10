Bank to seize Webb’s Savannah home

(CNS): The disgraced former local football hero, Jeffrey Webb, is about to lose his one-time home in Savannah after Fidelity Bank began legal proceedings to seize and sell the house to recover the near $300,000 that Webb reportedly owes on the property. In the first Government Gazette of the year, a demand notice published by Campbells on behalf of Fidelity, Webb’s former employer as well as the lender, revealed that he has arrears on mortgage payments of well over $33,000.

Webb remains under a limited house arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, in a luxurious mansion he purchased during his time as the CONCACAF president and FIFA VP and before he was arrested in the infamous corruption scandal surrounding world football. Webb is also still wanted by the Cayman authorities regarding his part in the CarePay scandal, for which his business partner and close friend Canover Watson was jailed for seven years in 2016.

Webb’s US case, in which he has admitted that he took millions of dollars of bribes and kickbacks, has been postponed numerous times but he is now scheduled to be sentenced in May for racketeering and money laundering and other related offences.

If Webb manages to avoid a custodial sentence in the US, as a result of the cooperation with US authorities and the money he has already forfeited, he could be extradited to Cayman, where he may now find himself without a home, undermining his chances of remaining out of prison while prosecutors here prepare a trial for the Carepay case.

In the demand notice, originally issued in December 2016 and published in the Gazette on 3 January (see below), the bank is seeking to sell the property to recover the debt if the arrears are not cleared immediately.

