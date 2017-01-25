Assistant bank manager jailed for 20 months

(CNS): A local man who stole just under CI$20,000 over a three-year period when he was employed as an assistant manager at Cayman National Bank was handed a 20-month prison term on Tuesday in Summary Court. Dale Antonio Allen (29) pleaded guilty last year to more than two dozen counts of money laundering, obtaining property by deception and false accounting. The magistrate described Allen’s theft as “a sustained course of deceit”, where he manipulate the internal systems that he knew very well to take cash without being detected.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats, raised a number of aggravating factors in the case, from the breach of trust to the negative impact this kind of offending has on the country as a whole, and agreed with other local court findings that the banking sector is the cornerstone of the Cayman economy.

The court heard that Allen had been a long-term, well-liked and trusted employee at the bank. But his offending began following an upsetting and unfavourable divorce settlement that placed him in financial difficulties. Allen began stealing small amounts by reissuing and repurchasing cheques and withdrawing the cash without anyone noticing.

It was not until another bank employee came across an irregularity with a client’s mortgage account, where $2,000 paid in appeared to have been re-withdrawn, that Allen was confronted and a wider probe was launched. At first, he lied and implied that the client had colluded with him to take money from the account but this turned out to be false and in the end, when Allen’s historical criminality was exposed, he came clean.

He was arrested and charged and pleaded guilty at a court appearance in August, admitting that he had hit very difficult financial circumstances and he was not stealing to fund an extravagant lifestyle but to meet the terms imposed on him by the divorce.

Following his admissions, there were delays in the sentencing caused by new precedents regarding sentencing for theft from the Court of Appeal, as well as legal wrangling over the details of the crime, the actual amounts and charges, which led to adjustments in the final counts that went before the court. In the end, Allen was charged with stealing just over CI$19,870 and was remanded in custody earlier this month.

The court heard that before he was caught, Allen had no previous convictions and until his divorce had been a solid employee at the bank who had worked hard and climbed the corporate ladder. Magistrate Foldats acknowledged the difficulties that Allen faced with the break-up of his family and the difficult situation he found himself in, but said that “turning to crime to solve problems cannot be tolerated”.

He pointed out that bank employees must be trusted. Foldats said people working in the financial sector face temptation every day but the public expects them to resist that temptation.

Given the circumstances of the crime, the magistrate arrived at a total sentence of thirty months, with all counts running concurrently. But he emphasised Allen’s guilty pleas, which he said were an important part of the sentencing and gave him full credit, reducing his jail time to 20 months to include time already served.

