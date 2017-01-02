Armed men try to rob bank cash van

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two armed men who tried to rob a cash transfer van at Cayman National Bank on New Year’s Eve. The robbers failed in their attempt, though police have not stated what happened to make the robbers run off before taking any cash. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the attempted robbery, which happened just after 7:30pm Saturday, 31 December, outside the Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue. As the van arrived to make a cash deposit stop at the location, two people armed with what appeared to be handguns approached the vehicle.

“After their attempt was unsuccessful, the two made off on foot towards the rear of the CNB parking lot towards the Smith Road direction,” an RCIPS spokesperson said. “Both were said to be wearing red jackets and their faces were covered.”

The armed officers who responded to the report searched the area but they were unable to find any suspects. The matter is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department and officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

