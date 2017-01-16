Acquitted fire officer back at work

(CNS): Almost two years after he was placed on required leave as a result of allegations relating to a hit-and-run, the former acting chief fire officer, John Bodden, returned to work on Monday as a station officer. Bodden was acquitted last week of charges in connection with a road collision in January 2015, in which two brothers were knocked off a bicycle as they crossed the road near Countryside Village in Savannah by a driver who fled the scene. Bodden, who denied he was driving at the time, was cleared of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident by the magistrate, who throw out the case at the half-way point for lack of evidence.

But the case has dragged through the courts and the current fire chief, David Hails, pointed out that because the senior fire officer had been off duty so long, he would need to refresh his skills.

“Due to the length of time Mr Bodden has been off duty, he will be placed on day shift until he has carried out refresher training and undergoes performance assessments to determine that he is fit for operational duty,” Hails said in a release, adding that once Bodden is back up to speed, he will be placed on a duty watch.

Category: Local News