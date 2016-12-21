Victim loses sight in one eye in backyard assault

(CNS): A young man from West Bay has lost the vision in his right eye after he was assaulted last week by a teenager with a piece of wood. Police said the incident happened on 12 December during a social gathering in the backyard of a house in Duxie’s Lane. The 16-year-old boy suspected of hitting the victim with the impromptu weapon was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

Police said the victim, who knows his assailant, was taken to hospital and treated after the assault but doctors were unable to save the his sight.

Category: Crime, Police