Teenagers arrested trying to steal a motorbike

(CNS): Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a white Yamaha was stolen from the parking lot of the Kimpton hotel. The police said that two male juveniles had been spotted by the motorbike owner and hotel security behaving suspiciously nearby, and departed abruptly on bicycles when approached. Following a 911 call about the missing bike just after 4pm Monday, police began a man-hunt with the help of the RCIPS helicopter, while hotel security found the missing bike in nearby bushes with its mirrors and licence plate removed.

The boys were found with the help of 911 coordination and aerial direction from the helicopter crew, as well as the helpful assistance from different members of the public and security officers. The youngsters had abandoned their bicycles and made of off on foot, but officers tracked them to the beach near London House. They were arrested on suspicion of theft and are currently on police bail, the RCIPS stated in a release.

The police did not say if they suspect that the youngsters may also have been responsible for the theft of two other Yamaha motorbikes this month that were stolen while parked outside restaurants and have not yet been recovered.

Category: Crime, Police