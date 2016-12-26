Teenager shot outside 7MB nightclub
(CNS): An 18-year-old boy was in a critical condition at the George Town hospital Monday after being shot outside the Fete night club in the early morning hours. The incident combined two of the country’s rising crime concerns of gun violence and young men tearing up the roads on illegal motorbikes as the shots were fired by a gunman or men who are believed to have escaped on a motorcycle. The shooting happened just before 4:00am (26 December), and when officers arrive they discovered the teenager had sustained injuries from a “number of gunshots”, police said.
He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.
In a separate report that police have not linked to the shooting of the teenager, at around 4:16 Monday morning a motorbike rider reported that his bike had just been hit by gunshots. The police did not state where that had happened but said that both matters were under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.
Appealing for witnesses, police asked anyone who was in the vicinity of the Fete Night Club shortly before and after 4am Boxing morning to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.
Category: Police
When will the nightclub owners/operators/landlords understand that simply lighting up their parking areas from about 2am until everyone leaves is their best bet to keep these events from happening on their premises? Some large LED lights and everyone will vacate as soon as they exit the building. Plus any surveilance cameras can actually clearly record if anything happens.
"a motorbike rider reported that his bike had just been hit by gunshots."
Kinda makes you wonder, doesn't it?.............
First of all 18 years old and out at a club until 4 am.....you are not a "boy". Secondly , what do you expect when you keep the dam clubs open until this point. NO business needing to have these places open this late, let alone at all since they are repeatedly prone to violence.
How about police enforcing a no loitering policy in these parking lots?
No different from my neighborhood with the party always going on until the dawn. My visiting relatives have not had a good night sleep in days, with drunks and shot guns going off. My little neice is scarred. Little kids notice alot more than they are given credit, including when trash and criminal elements are nearby.
Called the police since by law they are to stop playing loud music by 10, but the cops just laugh it off and the music plays on. Not going to invite relatives to come visit for christmas anymore, it will be a much higher quality and enjoyable christmas to visit them instead.
Why cant people goto the bars and discos to enjoy loud music. They need to turn a neighborhood into thier private little discotech that turns the place into trash.
Police, and by extension the Governor, should be sued for refusing to enforce the law. This crap has been going on for years and seems to be getting worse. Its getting worse because the police refuse to do ANYTHING about it. So much for "the right to quiet enjoyment". We have so many cops here from third world countries that have the attitude that if no one is bleeding in the street then whats the big deal. Meanwhile the quality of life keeps going further down the toilet. Sooner or later people will start to take the law into their own hands and the result will be violent confrontations and it will be 100% the fault of the police.
Clubs open to 4 a.m.- not good, not good at all!
Keep it contained at the clubs, and away from private neighborhoods with children. That means cracking down on people who are playing loud music past 10.
Close that hooligan spot down.
The cops that used to do that were put in court.
No way, then the trash will just squat in empty lots next to your backyard. Keep it contained.
Hey, this has being going on for years and we have always blamed the police. Why? We need to start balding these kids families, turn them in, you know what your kid is doing even if you don't want to except it. I dealt with this 10yrs ago and guess what I back then didn't do anything about it but my child is now in NW amd next yr served his time. It has been hard on us and our 2 young boys explain wr their brother is.
I beleive if we had interviede sooner maybe we could have assisted in saving him.
I know we are now going to blame a night club and that 18yr old school should drink. "NO"!! IT'S us .
They are lost!
Aw. Tiss the season of peace and love. I guess this is the new Norm for Cayman. By the way. Quest where asking what all the shooting was this morning. I had to say it's the new Cayman. Gangsta Paradise.
Well at about 7:30pm Christmas night there was a a young dark skin male on a white and yellow dirt bike on Hirst Rd. riding dangerously and without any lights on in the dark cross the Bypass Rd.
Someone is going to clean up one of these boys and the parents are gonna be left footing all the bills, to bury him and automotive repairs.
To all these little rats running around here illegally I say this.
Photo evidence has/is being collected of you.
When (not if) the CIG bans these bikes because what you have done I will be leading a civil judicial action against you for violation of my human rights for not being able to have the privileges of using these bikes because of your continued diregard of the law and disregard of my rights.
Also the fact that these bike are creating a nuisance means that civilly a court action can be undertaken to hold the riders (and if the rider is a juvenile, the parents) financially responsible for their illegal and human rights violating actions.
It will be a challenge, and one not done here before, but there have similar actions that have been successfully won and persons (and their parents) held financially accountable for in other countries.
Again a warning is being sent, heed the warning before it's too late.
Royal Cayman Islands Police AND parents... get it under control quickly!
Welcome to the UDP and PPM's Cayman. A paradise lost. Sad.
So easy to shut this down if the RCIP and politicians have the backbone to do it. I for one will not be voting for a single sitting politician unless they step up and demand action. NOW.